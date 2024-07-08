Bracebridge OPP Report Two More Impaired Drivers

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers with impaired driving offences, twenty-four hours apart, on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst.

On July 1st and 2nd, 2024, members of the Central Region Highway Safety Division Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team conducted Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) checks on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst.

At 2:15 p.m. on July 1st, a vehicle entered the checkpoint and officers quickly entered into an investigation into the driver’s sobriety. Police subsequently arrested and charged 27-year-old Taylor Mullen of Keswick, ON with Operation While Impaired, Over 80, Operation while Prohibited) and Driving while Suspended.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 6, 2024, to answer to his charges.

At 2:30 p.m. on July 2nd, a vehicle entered the checkpoint and officers began an investigation into the driver’s sobriety. Police have arrested and charged 67-year-old Stephen Edell of Toronto, ON with Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 6, 2024, to answer to his charges.

Members of the public can continue to expect to see RIDE programs throughout Muskoka. Impaired driving charges can result in an immediate 90-day drivers license suspension and a minimum 7-day vehicle impoundment. Also, as of December 2018, police officers may demand a breath sample from anyone driving a motor vehicle on any street or highway, for the purposes of determining the presence of alcohol.