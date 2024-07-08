Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision On Fraserburg Road

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with impaired driving offences after responding to a traffic complaint in Bracebridge.

On July 6, 2024, at 3:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a vehicle that was in the ditch, with an adult and a child beside it, on Fraserburg Road in Bracebridge.

Officers arrived and commenced an investigation into the cause of the collision and subsequently arrested and charged 38-year-old Peter Wyonch of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired and Over 80. Neither individual suffered injuries.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 30, 2024 to answer to his charges. Drivers who are charged with impaired driving offenses also suffer an immediate 90 day drivers license suspension and have their vehicle impounded.