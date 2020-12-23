Rain Starts Tonight Followed By Heavy Snow Christmas Eve Into Christmas Day

Special weather statement issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Rain is forecast to begin tonight ahead of an approaching low pressure system. As the low pressure system lifts northward Thursday, the rain is forecast to transition over to snow. The snow may become mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain for a period Thursday or Thursday night. By Christmas Day, the snow may become heavy at times, resulting in difficult travel conditions.

Snowfall accumulations in the 5 to 15 cm range will be possible Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.

Snowfall Warnings may be required at a later time.

There remains considerable uncertainty as to the exact track of the low pressure system responsible for the rain and snow. This will ultimately affect how much snow may fall at a particular location.

