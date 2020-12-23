Tiny Township Resident Facing Drug Impaired Driving Charges

On December 19, 2020 at 7:45 p.m, Southern Georgian Bay OPP attended a single vehicle collision on Champlain Road in the Tiny Township with the assistance of Tiny Township Fire and Emergency Service and Simcoe County Paramedic Service. The vehicle had left the roadway and entered a ditch, striking a tree.

The driver was observed to be drowsy and confused, he was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers noted signs that the driver was displaying impairment believed to be caused by a drug. The driver was arrested and once he was released from the hospital, he was transported to the detachment to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

As a result of the investigation, Sean Emmerson, 48 years of Tiny Township, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and driving while under suspension.

The driver’s license of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for a period of seven days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on January 28, 2021.