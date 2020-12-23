Get Ready For Heavy Rain Followed By Snow For Christmas

Special weather statement issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Mississauga – Brampton,

Halton Hills – Milton,

Burlington – Oakville,

Rain is forecast to begin tonight ahead of an approaching low pressure system. This rain will then continue into Thursday and become heavy at times. Total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm appear likely.

By Thursday evening or Thursday night, the rain is expected to change over to snow after the passage of a strong cold front. A few centimetres of snowfall accumulation will be possible Thursday night through Friday morning.

There remains considerable uncertainty as to the exact track of this low pressure system and the timing of the changeover from rain to snow. This will ultimately affect how much snow may fall at any particular location.

Motorists should be prepared for deteriorating winter driving conditions in areas that receive snow Christmas eve into Christmas Day.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.