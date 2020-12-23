Compliments Roast Beef, Pastrami And Other Meats Recalled

Levitts Foods is recalling certain Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts brands deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
Recalled products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Assala
|Montreal Style Smoked Meat
|150 g
|8 82756 71684 4
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Compliments
|Smoked Beef Eye of the Round Pastrami
|175 g
|0 68820 13355 1
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Compliments
|Corned Beef
|175 g
|0 68820 13356 8
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Compliments
|Montreal-Style Smoked Meat
|175 g
|0 68820 13357 5
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Compliments
|Roast Beef
|175 g
|0 68820 13358 2
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Compliments
|Roast Beef
|300 g
|0 68820 13359 9
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Compliments
|Smoked Beef Pastrami
|175 g
|0 68820 13360 5
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Levitts
|Montreal Style Smoked Meat
|150 g
|8 82756 71084 2
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Levitts
|Corned Beef
|150 g
|8 82756 72084 1
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Levitts
|New York Style Pastrami
|150 g
|8 82756 73084 0
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Levitts
|Seasoned Roast Beef
|150 g
|8 82756 74084 9
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|Levitts
|Old Fashioned Montreal Smoked Meat
|Variable
|Starting with 2 61043
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|The Deli-Shop
|Sliced Pastrami
|175 g
|0 59749 95373 3
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
|The Deli-Shop
|Sliced Pastrami
|2 x 175 g
|0 59749 95227 9
|All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle