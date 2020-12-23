Compliments Roast Beef, Pastrami And Other Meats Recalled

he food recall warning issued on December 15, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation. Levitts Foods is recalling certain Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts brands deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Recalled products Brand Product Size UPC Codes Assala Montreal Style Smoked Meat 150 g 8 82756 71684 4 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Compliments Smoked Beef Eye of the Round Pastrami 175 g 0 68820 13355 1 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Compliments Corned Beef 175 g 0 68820 13356 8 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Compliments Montreal-Style Smoked Meat 175 g 0 68820 13357 5 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Compliments Roast Beef 175 g 0 68820 13358 2 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Compliments Roast Beef 300 g 0 68820 13359 9 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Compliments Smoked Beef Pastrami 175 g 0 68820 13360 5 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Levitts Montreal Style Smoked Meat 150 g 8 82756 71084 2 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Levitts Corned Beef 150 g 8 82756 72084 1 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Levitts New York Style Pastrami 150 g 8 82756 73084 0 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Levitts Seasoned Roast Beef 150 g 8 82756 74084 9 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 Levitts Old Fashioned Montreal Smoked Meat Variable Starting with 2 61043 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastrami 175 g 0 59749 95373 3 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48 The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastrami 2 x 175 g 0 59749 95227 9 All best before dates up to and including 2021/JA/22 EST 48

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. However, there has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of the products included in the Food Recall Warning of December 7, 2020.