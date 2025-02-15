Raid Issues voluntary Recall Of Raid Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 And Raid Max Wasp & Hornet Foam Bug Killer 2 In Canada

Raid® brand has issued a voluntary recall of Raid® Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 and Raid Max® Wasp & Hornet Foam Bug Killer 2 due to a quality issue involving can leakage. Consumers who have purchased either of these products can visit www.raidrecallcanada.com to determine if their product is impacted by this recall and to request a refund for their purchase.

No other Raid® products are affected by this voluntary recall.

Raid® brand issues voluntary recall of Raid® Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 and Raid Max® Wasp & Hornet Foam Bug Killer 2 in Canada Raid® brand issues voluntary recall of Raid® Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 and Raid Max® Wasp & Hornet Foam Bug Killer 2 in Canada Raid® brand issues voluntary recall of Raid® Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 and Raid Max® Wasp & Hornet Foam Bug Killer 2 in Canada Raid® brand issues voluntary recall of Raid® Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 and Raid Max® Wasp & Hornet Foam Bug Killer 2 in Canada

Raid® brand takes seriously its responsibility to provide people with high-quality products they can use with confidence, and is asking consumers to properly discard the affected SKUs and submit a refund request online at www.raidrecallcanada.com.

Additionally, the brand has asked distributors and retailers to identify, isolate, and stop all sales and deliveries of the affected products.

Please visit www.raidrecallcanada.com for additional information.

Unit UPC Product Name 62300618057 Raid® Outdoor Ant Nest Destroyer 2 62300017928 Raid® Max Wasp & Hornet Foam Big Killer 2

Contact: recalls@scj.com