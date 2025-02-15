Orillia Streamlines Grant Policies To Better Support Community

The City of Orillia is making changes to its community grant policies to enhance accessibility, streamline processes, and expand eligibility for funding.

These updates will take effect immediately for 2025 and are designed to better support local non-profit organizations, cultural festivals, and now sport tourism initiatives. As part of the process, intake deadlines for applications will shift to twice per year on March 15 and Sept. 15 annually.

“By simplifying the grant process and expanding eligibility, we are ensuring that more events, including sport tourism initiatives, can benefit from municipal support and bring visitors to our city,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “These updates reflect our commitment to supporting community organizations and fostering economic growth in Orillia.”

Key changes to the grant policies include:

Expanded eligibility: Sport tourism events are now eligible for funding. Consolidation of grant policies: The previous Partnership Program for Cultural Festivals and Events has been merged into the General Grants Policy to simplify the application process. New funding levels: Community Grants: Maximum of $1,500 per applicant. Special Events Grants: Maximum of $5,000 per applicant. Revised intake schedule: Grant applications will now be accepted twice annually, with submission deadlines in the spring and fall. Increased funding pool: An additional $18,000 has been allocated from the Municipal Accommodation Tax, bringing the total annual grant budget to $50,000​.

How to apply:

Eligible non-profit organizations and event organizers can apply through the City’s online application. The first intake deadline for 2025 is set for March 15, 2025.

For more information on eligibility and the application process, visit orillia.ca/grants or contact the Business Development, Tourism and Modernization Division at 705-325-4900.