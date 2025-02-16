Celebrate A Decade Of Poetry: Tenth Annual K. Valerie Connor Poetry Competition Now Open

The Leacock Museum is inviting submissions for the tenth anniversary of the K. Valerie Connor Poetry Competition. In memory of former volunteer Valerie Connor, the contest is open to amateur poets of all ages who currently reside in Ontario.

“Arts and culture are integral to Orillia’s identity,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “For 10 years, we have been proud to host the K. Valerie Connor Poetry Competition fostering creativity and celebrating local talent. We’re honoured to continue this tradition and encourage writers from all backgrounds and all experience levels to share their work.”

Entrants are invited to submit up to three poems in their applicable age-based category: Adult (18+), Intermediate (13 to 17), and Elementary (12 and under). An entry fee of $10 per poem is required for the Adult category, and $5 per poem for the Intermediate category. Submissions to the Elementary category are free. A total of $2,350 in cash prizes will be awarded this year, with a top prize of $1,000. This competition is made possible due to the generous support of the Connor family.

Poems must be original and unpublished and can be about any topic or theme. Entries must be between two and 250 words and submitted by May 28, 2025. Visit orillia.ca/PoetryContest to complete the submission form and to see full rules and regulations.

“The beauty of this competition is the community it has created,” said Jen Martynyshyn, Administrative Coordinator. “People from across the province have participated and we have had the honour of hosting them along with many talented judges and professional writers at the end of each contest. It is inspiring to have the writing community come together to celebrate our winners. Even if you don’t consider yourself a ‘poet’ we encourage you to try something new and submit an entry.”

The contest winners will be announced on June 22, 2025, with this year’s celebration taking place at the Leacock Museum in August. For more information visit orillia.ca/PoetryContest or follow the Leacock Museum on social media @LeacockMuseum.