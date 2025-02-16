Orillia OPP Charge Driver With Three Times The Legal Limit Of Alcohol In His System

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol in the City of Orillia, when a traffic stop was conducted and led to impaired driving related offences.

Multiple violations were noted and as a result, Heather Osborne; 42-year-old, from Barrie, ON. has been subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – 80 plus

Having care or control of vehicle with open container of liquor

Fail to surrender insurance card

Fail to produce permit

Fail to notify change of address

