OPP Lay Several Drug And Weapon Related Charges In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug and weapon related charges in an early morning search warrant execution in the City of Orillia.

On February 14, 2025, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from the Orillia Community Mobilization Unit (CMU) executed an early morning search warrant at a Fittons Road West address in the City of Orillia. Suspected drugs, cellular devices, and weapons were seized as part of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· 5.5 grams Fentanyl

· 8 Hydromorphone pills

· 600 ml Methadone

· 4 LSD Tablets

· Traces of Crack Cocaine

· Bear Spray

· 1x .40 Calibre Bullet

· Drug trafficking related paraphernalia/packaging

· A cellular device

Susanne Brady, 56 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Hydromorphone

Katie Williams, 40 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession of Fentanyl

Ivy Henderson, 40 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methadone

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Hydromorphone

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Zachayre Leach, 36 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methadone

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Breach of Probation x3

· Resist Arrest

The first three accused were released and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on a future date. The fourth accused was held for a bail hearing.