Weapon Complaint At Haliburton Highlands Secondary School Leads To Charges

On February 14, 2025, at approximately 9:15 a.m. members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapon complaint at the Haliburton Highlands Secondary School in Haliburton.

Officers quickly attended the location and initiated an investigation. A Lockdown order was issued by the High School. This is a step that is taken to ensure the safety of the school community while police work to resolve the situation.

Information was received that a youth was in possession of a weapon and had left the high school property. Officers were able to locate the youth a short distance away towards town, and they were taken into police custody. A knife was recovered by officers at the time of arrest. There were no injuries reported to police as a result of this incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old of the Municipality of Dysart et Al was charged with:

· Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

· Assault with a weapon

· Theft under $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date to answer to the charges. The identity of the person will be withheld under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The Haliburton Highlands OPP is requesting anyone with information about this incident or any other unlawful activity to call 1-888-310-1122 or 705-286-1431. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web-tip at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.