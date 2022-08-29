Quick Acting Good Samaritan Saves Life Of Child At Stewart Lake Beach

On August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedic Services were called to a report of a possible drowning at Stewart Lake Beach in Georgian Bay Township ON.

A two-year-old child had slipped away from family and entered the water and although he was quickly located by a caregiver, was unresponsive. The family called for help and the quick actions of a nearby good Samaritan who was familiar with CPR were successful in reviving the child.

The child was transported to a local hospital and soon released in good health.

“Unfortunately, not every situation that presents near the water ends safely and police would like to remind everyone to be vigilant when enjoying Muskoka’s waterways.” police said in a press release.