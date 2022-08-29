Muskoka Authors Association Hosts Cottage Country Writers, Tall Pine Tales

Muskoka Authors Association invites the community to Part 2 of Cottage Country Writers 9th Annual Tall Pine Tales, an exciting evening of public readings featuring talented published and novice writers from Muskoka.

The first evening of readings took place in August at Baysville Public Library with Master of Ceremonies and local celebrity, Paul Feist. The second event for this season is hosted by and takes place on Thursday, September 15, at 7 pm, at the Active Living Centre, 54 Dominion Street, Bracebridge. Debut novelist and poet, David Bruce Patterson will MC the evening with readings by eight local writers.

These annual events raise funds for the hosting library. Entry to Tall Pine Tales is by donation with proceeds supporting the purchase of books and supplies for the Bracebridge Public Library.

The brainchild of Melody Richardson, the events continue to be planned and organized to keep alive her dream of supporting and promoting local writers. From historic fiction to poetry, humorous personal accounts to suspense-filled short stories and excerpts from novels, attendees will enjoy jam-packed evenings of entertainment. Refreshments will be served.

In Person Meeting Location: Bracebridge Centre for Active Living, 54 Dominion Street, Bracebridge. Please use Dominion Street Entrance. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Zoom Room opens at 6:50 pm; meeting starts at 7:00 pm.

Fee: Entry for this special event is by donation with proceeds to the Bracebridge Public Library.

For more information and to register, visit Muskoka Authors.ca and click on Upcoming Events or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.

After you register for this event, you will be sent a link to the ZOOM event via email.