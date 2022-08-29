Paintings Stolen From Deerhurst Resort, Theft Of A Tip Jar Keep Huntsville OPP Busy

The Huntsville OPP say they responded to 294 calls for service from Monday August 22, 2022, to Sunday August 28, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement

Ninety-nine investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Six, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired Investigations

On August 27, 2022, at 2:25 p.m., Huntsville OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Ravenscliffe Road in Huntsville. As a result of the investigation, Scott Macham (40 years of age) of Uxbridge, Ontario was charged with the following:

– Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

– Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 04, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Domestic Violence

Detachment members investigated nine domestic disputes the past week. No charges were laid in relation to the nine investigations.

Mischief Investigation

On August 28, 2022, at 2:15 a.m. the Huntsville OPP responded to a call of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance on Main St. East, town of Huntsville. Prior to police arrival the male had thrown a rock through a window of a business located on Main St. East. As a result of the investigation, Jorge Lopez (25 years of age) of Toronto, Ontario was charged with the following:

– Mischief – destroy property

– Being intoxicated in a public place

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 25, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Theft Investigations

On August 22, 2022, the Huntsville OPP initiated an investigation into the theft of a quantity of cash contained in a tip jar from a business located on King William St. Huntsville.

On August 23, 2022, the Huntsville OPP arrested and charged, Mathew Appleman (32 years of age) of Huntsville with theft under $5000.00. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 04, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

On August 26, 2022, at 6:29 a.m., initiated an investigation into the theft of a white, 2017 GMC Savana Van which contained approximately $10,000 of assorted tools. The van was stolen by unknown suspect(s) sometime over the previous night from a home located on Shay Rd. Huntsville. On August 26, 2022, in the afternoon the van and what is believed to be all the stolen property were located abandoned on a property off Chaffey Township Rd., Huntsville. Police said the van was drive-able and the tools were still inside.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

On August 27, 2022, at 10:45 p.m., Huntsville OPP initiated an investigation into the theft of three paintings from the Art Gallery at Deerhurst Resort, Huntsville. Unknown suspect(s) stole the paintings at some point during the previous night.

Motor Vehicle Collisions

Five motor vehicle collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions ie: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

Reporting information to Police

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving any incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.