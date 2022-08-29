Severe Thunderstorms And Strong Winds Possible This Afternoon

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards:

Wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h.

Isolated hail up to nickel size.

A tornado is possible.

Timing:

This afternoon and early this evening.

Discussion:

Thunderstorms are expected to progress northeastward through this afternoon. The main hazard will be strong wind gusts, though hail up to nickel size is possible with the strongest storms. A tornado cannot be ruled out, especially over eastern Ontario.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.