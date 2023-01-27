Public Invited To Pay Tribute To The Late Honourable David C. Onley

Ontarians are invited to commemorate the life of the late Honourable David C. Onley, Ontario’s 28th Lieutenant Governor, who passed away on January 14, 2023, at the age of 72.

Mr. Onley served as the province’s Lieutenant Governor from 2007 to 2014. He was the first person with a visible disability to hold the post and worked tirelessly to break down barriers for people with disabilities.

A funeral for Mr. Onley will be held at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023. Limited seating is available for the public on a first-come basis beginning at 9 a.m. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral service will be livestreamed on the Government of Ontario YouTube channel and will be available with closed captions and ASL interpretation.

Ahead of the funeral, Mr. Onley will lie in state, for public visitation, at the Ontario Legislature from January 28 to January 29.

Ontarians are also invited to share their messages of sympathy in the online book of condolences. A memorial page can be found at the funeral home’s website.

Lying in State – Ontario Legislature – January 28 and January 29

Mr. Onley will be lying in state in the Ontario Legislature at Queen’s Park (111 Wellesley St W, Toronto) on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday, January 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members of the public may enter through the accessible visitors’ centre, located on the south side of the Ontario Legislature. Security screening will be in place. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be available on-site. A condolence book will also be available for signing.

The Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, Her Honour the Hon. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and the Hon. Ted Arnott, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, alongside Mr. Onley’s family, will witness the arrival of the motorcade 9:55 a.m. Camera coverage will be pooled, with additional camera coverage provided via Legislative Broadcast Services.

State Funeral – Yorkminster Park Baptist Church – January 30

Those who wish to attend the state funeral on Monday, January 30 should arrive at Yorkminster Park Baptist Church (1585 Yonge Street, Toronto) before 10 a.m. A wheelchair accessible entrance is available off Yonge Street, and greeters will be at the entrance for assistance.

Camera coverage of the funeral will be pooled. For any additional outdoor live media coverage, cameras must be positioned across the street from the Yorkminster Park Baptist Church. Members of the media are welcome inside to attend the state funeral.

On the morning of the funeral, St. Clair Avenue will be closed from Avenue Road to Mount Pleasant Road between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Yonge Street will be closed from Merton Street to St. Clair Avenue between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.