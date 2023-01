LEASE NOTE:

ON THE MORNING OF JANUARY 26TH WE HAD A FIRE AT ABEN GRAPHICS LTD.

OUR STOREFRONT AND PRODUCTION AREA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED AND THE BUILDING IS CURRENTLY CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.

WE ARE ANSWERING PHONE CALLS, EMAILS AND PROCESSING ORDERS/REQUESTS WHERE POSSIBLE, RESPONSE TIME MAY BE DELAYED.

WE WILL BE REACHING OUT TO CLIENTS WITH ACTIVE ORDERS TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT AND UNDERSTANDING IN THIS DIFFICULT SITUATION AS WE NAVIGATE NEXT STEPS.

PAUL ABEN.