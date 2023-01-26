Crews Battle Early Morning Fire At A Huntsville Business

The Huntsville/Lake Of Bays Fire Department received an alarm call around 3:38 a.m. Thursday morning to 92 Hanes Rd, Aben Graphics/Colour Crazy, according to a press release.

The first truck on-scene encountered light smoke, and the call was quickly upgraded to a structure fire. Crews are still on the scene as of 9 a.m.

Three stations battled the fire, with five trucks from Huntsville and two from Lake Of Bays.

There are no injuries reported, and no word on a damage estimate. The investigation of the fire will begin once the fire is suppressed.