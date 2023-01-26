Tim Hortons is continuing its longstanding support for Special Olympics Canada with a limited-time fundraising donut campaign to help athletes with an intellectual disability access more opportunities to reach their full potential in sport and in life.

Tim Hortons launching Special Olympics Donut on Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 with 100% of proceeds being donated to Special Olympics Canada (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The Special Olympics Donut can be purchased at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada on Feb. 3 and through Feb. 5. The Special Olympics Donut is a chocolate cake ring donut with white fondant, coloured sprinkles and whipped topping. The multi-coloured design was inspired by the themes of diversity and inclusion that are central to the Special Olympics mission.

“Both Tim Hortons and Special Olympics Canada share core values of supporting diversity and inclusion and believe in the power of sport to help individuals reach their full potential,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with Special Olympics Canada to help bring awareness and raise funds for Special Olympics athletes across Canada.”

Special Olympics Canada’s vision is that sport will open hearts and minds towards people with intellectual disabilities and create inclusive communities all across Canada.

“We are so grateful to have Tim Hortons support our daily community sport programming that enriches the lives of thousands of individuals with an intellectual disability,” says Sharon Bollenbach, Chief Executive Officer of Special Olympics Canada. “We are excited to see Canadians demonstrating their belief in inclusion by visiting their local Tim Hortons on Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 and purchasing a Special Olympics Donut.”

To support the launch of the Special Olympics Donut, Special Olympics athlete Spring Ding, will appear in a Tim Hortons TV commercial to help generate awareness for the campaign.

“I love my Special Olympics teammates and coaches because they always make me feel included. Everyone should choose to include,” says Ding.

Tim Hortons also supports Special Olympics Canada through its FUNdamentals and Active Start youth programs, designed to help children with intellectual disabilities develop basic motor and sport skills through fun and positive movement experiences. The programs provide opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, enhance skills and create friendships.

Guests can pre-order Special Olympics Donuts at their local Tim Hortons restaurants via a pre-order form, or they can visit a restaurant or order on the Tims app from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5.