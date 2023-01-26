Family Pet Deceased After House Fire In Muskoka Lakes

Muskoka Lakes fire crews from Raymond, Windermere, Port Carling and Milford Bay were called around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a house fire at 400 Raymond Road, according to a press release.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the basement. When crews searched, no one was home, but a dog was pulled from the house. Muskoka Paramedic Services performed life-saving efforts on the dog, but the dog passed away.

There were no injuries to firefighters, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews were on the scene for about three hours, and there is no word on a damage estimate.

The OPP and District of Muskoka provided traffic control while crews battled the blaze.