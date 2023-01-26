Fatal Snow Vehicle Accident On Oastler Lake In Seguin Township

On January 25, 2023, at 9 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP assisted by Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Seguin Township Fire Department responded to a missing person on Oastler Lake.

Police were advised that a person did not return to a planned location and after a search of the lake Motorized Snow Vehicle tracks lead to open water.

Heather Lockwood, 29 years-of-age of Sudbury, is confirmed deceased after going through the ice on a motorized snow vehicle (MSV) on Oastler Lake in Seguin Township.