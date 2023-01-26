Haliburton Highlands OPP Looking For Witnesses After Snowmobile Collision

The Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating a serious collision involving a single snowmobile that occurred on Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail E.

On January 25, 2023, Haliburton Highlands OPP and emergency crews responded to a single snowmobile collision on OFSC trail E, south of Waxwing Drive in the Municipality of Dysart et al. The collision was reported to have occurred shortly after 2:30 pm. One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment regarding serious injuries.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators are assisting with this investigation. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Haliburton Highlands OPP is requesting any witnesses who have information about this collision, dash camera footage and have not yet spoken to police, to contact the Detachment at (705) 286-1431 or 1-888-310-1122.

Snowmobilers are reminded to use caution at all times. Snowmobiling is an off-road activity that occurs in an unpredictable and uncontrollable natural environment. The OPP is committed to saving lives on Ontario’s highways, trails and waterways through the reduction of preventable injury and death.