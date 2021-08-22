PSR Brokerage In Muskoka Introduces Amanda Gaeta To Their Team

With over six years of Executive Sales experience, Amanda Gaeta’s proven success stems from her consultative sales approach, attention to detail and uncompromising attitude towards customer satisfaction. Learning and understanding her customer’s needs and wants then customizing her search to find them their dream home, or securing the best value when selling their home. She will make the buying and selling process feel seamless and enjoyable.

Amanda grew up in Aurora, Ontario but has always had an eye on beautiful cottage country, spending the majority of her weekends and summers up north. She actively participates in local charities and is becoming more involved with the town wherever she can. Amanda puts in the time to really gain an understanding of the community to better herself to be of service to her customers and clients.

Amanda has been an athlete her whole life, performing at an elite level in a variety of sports such as soccer, hockey and track and field. She received a soccer scholarship to Western University where she played varsity soccer and studied Psychology. Amanda has brought her competitive spirit, people skills, discipline and commitment to high performance to her professional life.

Amanda is positive in nature, thoroughly enjoys working with people and devotes herself to making her clients happy and comfortable. Most importantly, Real Estate is her passion. With Amanda at your side, your dream vacation home will become a reality.

If you, or someone you know if looking to buy or sell their home or cottage, please reach out to Amanda via the below:

Email: amanda@psrbrokerage.com

Cell: 705-796-5587

Social: @AmandaBrianneGaeta

PSR MUSKOKA:

101 Muskoka Rd S

Gravenhurst, ON

P1P 1X3

Office: 705-687-0101

Social: @psrmuskoka

www.PSRbrokerage.com

ABOUT PSR BROKERAGE

PSR is a luxury boutique brokerage, with esteemed experience in Resale and Pre-Construction Sales as well as luxury cottage estates. We focus on value over volume, ensuring that all who interact with the brokerage receive the highest quality service possible.

Through an entrepreneurial mindset, industry knowledge, innovative marketing and unparalleled customer service, PSR has achieved over six billion in sales at an unprecedented rate – a level of success reflecting outstanding client experiences, fostered through wisdom and championed through our vast network.

With the purpose and vision of setting a new standard in real estate, PSR delivers results that exceed expectations and help build long-term, loyal relationships.

PSR’s Mission & Vision

PSR Brokerage strives to elevate the real estate experience for each client through a comfortable and sophisticated working relationship.

We are recognized as Toronto’s premium boutique full-service real estate brokerage, aiming to fulfill all of our clients’ needs through professionalism, integrity, and unparalleled market knowledge.

We enhance the lives of our clients and provide properties that meet and often exceed their expectations. Our success is measured by the satisfaction and loyalty of our clients.