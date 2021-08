Orillia OPP is seeking the assistance of the public for information regarding a theft of a skid steer from a construction site located in Ramara Township.

On August 16, 2021, police received a report of a stolen skid steer with a sweeper attached from a construction site on Rama Road.

The stolen skid steer from this occurrence is a 2002 40XT with a sweeper attached.

Call OPP or Crime Stoppers if you have information.