Four Impaired Driving Charges By Huntsville OPP In 48 Hours

1) On August 21st, 2021 at 4:31 p.m., Huntsville OPP were at a scene of a single motorcycle collision on Highway 35 when a vehicle proceeded to drive through barriers officers had set up. Officers proceeded to stop the vehicle and spoke with the driver. An impaired driving investigation was initiated and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Anthony Allard, 33-years-old of Napanee, has been charged with:

-Operation while impaired – alcohol

-Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on a Form 9 Appearance Notice and is set to appear on October 13th, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville.

2) On August 21st, 2021 at 7:44p.m., Huntsville OPP responded to a report of an individual asleep at the wheel in front of a stop sign at South Portage Road at Highway 60. An impaired driving investigation was initiated and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Richard Marsolais, 63-years-old of Russel Township, has been charged with:

-Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on a Form 9 Appearance Notice and is set to appear on October 6th, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville.

3) On August 22nd, 2021 at 3:18p.m., Huntsville OPP responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle driving at high rate of speeds, passing on the right shoulder on Highway 11 Northbound. A traffic stop was initiated, which lead to an impaired operation investigation.

As a result, Sheldon Dobney, 25-years-old of Stouffville, has been charged with:

– Driving while under suspension

– Dangerous operation

– Speeding 47km/h over posted limit

– Driver fail to surrender license

– Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on a Form 9 Appearance Notice and is set to appear on September 15th, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville.

4) On August 22nd, 2021 at 6:44 p.m, Huntsville OPP responded to a collision on Balsam Chutes Road. A witness reported the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Huntsville OPP members located the vehicle and with the assistance of witnesses located the driver. An impaired operation investigation was initiated and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Melanie Ursell, 54-years-old of Port Sydney, has been charged with:

-Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

-Fail to remain

The accused was released on a Form 9 Appearance Notice and is set to appear on October 6th, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville.

If you see a driver you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP on your mobile phone. If it’s an emergency, call 9-1-1.