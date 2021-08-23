Collision Leads To Impaired Driving Charge In Severn

Orillia OPP have charged a driver with impaired driving following a collision investigation in Severn Township.

On August 19, 2021, shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Town Line near Upper Big Chute Road, Severn. Upon officer arrival and after speaking with the driver, an impaired driving investigation was initiated and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Fredrick Sarel, age 63, of Oro-Medonte, has been charged with:

Dangerous operation

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (over 80)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on September 14, 2021.

Sam Hossack Media – Photo Credit