Protect Yourself During Extreme Heat Warning

An extreme heat warning has been issued for some communities in our region for Tuesday, July 4 through to Thursday, July 6. Presently these areas include:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

When temperatures are high, overexertion will increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke. During periods of heat, you should be careful of your health and look for ways to avoid overheating.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids (non-caffeinated). Don’t wait until you feel thirsty – that’s a sign that your body is already becoming dehydrated. Stay cool indoors. Draw blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering homes. Electric fans provide comfort by increasing evaporation; however, when conditions are extreme, fans will not prevent heat-related illness. If you must be outside, stay in the shade and make sure you wear and reapply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Keep physical activity to a minimum.

Infants and young children, the frail elderly and people with chronic lung conditions or taking certain prescription drugs are more vulnerable to harm from overheating. Check in on family and friends who are more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat to make sure they’re staying safe.

For more information about extreme heat, visit the health unit’s website at www.smdhu.org/heat or call Health Connection weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520.