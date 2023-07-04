Gangs, Guns, And Grog: OMAH’s Popular Wednesday Night Walking Tour Is Back For Its Third Season

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) offers its popular Gangs, Guns, and Grog walking tour for a third season. The first tour kicks off tomorrow night, Wednesday, July 5. Tours run every Wednesday night through the summer, ending on August 30. The tours run about 1.5 hours, starting out at the museum at 7pm and ending at The Hog N’ Penny. until Wed. August 30.

City of Orillia Councillor Jay Fallis joined us on a tour and said, “it was truly a rip-roaring tour filled with surprising stories of historic Orillia’s underbelly. With every turn there is something new to uncover!”

On the tour, guides from the museum take guests back in time to Orillia of the 1870s. They share stories of shootouts and brawls, brothels and bootleggers, and at the end of the night they drop the group off at the Hog N’ Penny pub where the first drink is on OMh>

Guides discuss many topics around Orillia’s prohibition-era history, including Orillia’s mysterious, infamous tunnels: What were they really used for? Where did they go? Did they even exist?

To learn more and to register for Gangs, Guns, and Grog, click here: https://www.orilliamuseum.org/project/ggg/