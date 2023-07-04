Two People Charged With Assault In Georgian Bay Township

The OPP Communications Centre received a 911 call at 10:25 a.m. July 2, 2023 from a Roberts Island, Georgian Bay Township resident reporting a number of assaults with a weapon had just occurred on the island.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP along with the OPP Marine Unit attended Roberts Island and entered into an assault investigation between neighbours involving a baseball bat.

As a result of this investigation Garrett Richard Detlor 22 years of Kitchener has been charged criminally with Assault with A Weapon (three counts) and Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm along with Liam Detlor 20 years of Cambridge who has also been charged criminally with Assault with A Weapon (two counts).

Both accused persons were served with notices under the Trespass to Property Act and have been released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 31, 2023.