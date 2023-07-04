Muskoka Discovery Centre’s New $9M Dollar Expansion Project Opens Today

After five years of planning and following an extensive fundraising effort that has seen over $7.3 million raised to date, Muskoka Discovery Centre is pleased to announce that its newly enhanced gallery space will open to the public today. The 12,000 square foot gallery, The Muskoka Story: A Microcosm of Canada, features three unique exhibits including the most significant contribution made to Indigenous culture in the region.

Curated entirely by a circle of Indigenous elders, scholars and linguists representing four cultural groups including Huron-Wendat, Anishinaabek, Métis and Haudenosaunee, Misko – Aki: Confluence of Cultures follows the Indigenous presence in Muskoka since millennia. Visitors are taken on a seven-stop metaphoric canoe journey through the region which begins with the arrival of Indigenous hunters at the end of the last ice age and explores the adaption by hunter gatherers to the changing environment, farming practices, colonial engagement, and contemporary times. The project was led by Tim Johnson, Associate Director for Museum Programs at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian with facilities in New York and Washington. Mr. Johnson is also director of the Landscape of Nations 360 Indigenous Education Initiative and artistic director of the Great Niagara Escarpment Indigenous Cultural Map.

The Muskoka Story also features Evolving Muskoka: Life on the Edge of the Shield which explores the evolution of the area over the last 250 years through three central themes: the advent of transformative technologies, the arrival of new people and growth of communities; and the development of new industries.

A third exhibit, Wanda III: Steam to Green describes the electrification and restoration of a historic steam yacht. The 108-year-old vessel has been refurbished with electric motors and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries – allowing it to operate more efficiently and without any greenhouse gas emissions or negative environmental impact as a symbol of sustainable heritage. Visitors can also view the yacht’s original motor, which has been lovingly preserved and will be on display in the gallery.

“The Muskoka Story: A Microcosm of Canada is much more than a conventional museum display or art gallery show, said Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre’s Director and Revitalization Chair, Rick McGraw. “Our story begins with the presence of Indigenous Peoples in Muskoka since millennia and moves through 250 years of development, arriving in the present day to address the challenges we face in preserving Muskoka for future generations,” he said.

Board Chair, Gary Getson agrees: “With these new exhibits, Canadians and their families can actively experience our shared history, celebrate our resources, and engage the challenges of our future. Our story encourages thinking, discussion and better understanding among all peoples,” he said.

Misko-Aki Project Director, Tim Johnson adds: “Our strategic goal, was to weave and inculcate Indigenous culture and sustainability values into the fabric and identity of the Muskoka region. Misko-Aki: Confluence of Cultures represents an assemblage of knowledge and information determined predominantly by Indigenous elders whose peoples traversed and inhabited the Muskoka region throughout history and up to the present day. It therefore emerges in this era of Truth and Reconciliation as an important marker of Indigenous primacy upon the land, replete with values and teachings of benefit to our communities,” he said.

The Muskoka Story: A Microcosm of Canada is complimentary with admission to the Muskoka Discovery Centre. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door and can be combined with additional discounts at Muskoka Steamships.

For more information, including ticket prices and hours of operation, visit realmuskoka.com.