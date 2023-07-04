IRONMAN 70.3 Muskoka Triathlon Returns To Huntsville Sunday

Residents are advised the IRONMAN 70.3 Muskoka Triathlon will take place in Huntsville on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The course will affect the flow of traffic along the routes and in-town parking.

All roads included in the bike and run courses remain open in all directions, except for Park Drive and Camp Kitchen Road. The bike and run courses affect the following roads on July 9:

From 7 am until 1:30 pm share the road will be in effect for the bike course on Brunel Road from Park Drive south to Baysville and east on Highway 117, with the turnaround located close to Paint Lake.

From 9 am until 4:30 pm lane adjustments will be in effect for the run course on Brunel Road, Veterans Way, Lansdowne Street West, Lorne Street South, Main Street West, Aspdin Road, Old Ferguson Road, Madill Church Road, Old Muskoka Road and Gun Club Road.

Park Drive will be closed from 7 am to 5 pm.

Camp Kitchen Road will be closed from 5 am to 5 pm.

The event will affect the following roads and lots for parking:

The Main lot at Canada Summit Centre will be closed for parking from Thursday, July 6 at 7 am to Sunday, July 9 at 9 pm. The lower lot north of Huntsville High School will be open Thursday to Saturday.

On Sunday, July 9 at 12:01 am, a no parking order goes into effect for both sides of: Forbes Hill Drive Hubbel Crescent Kelly Road West Street South from Mary Street East to Kelly Road Brunel Road from Veteran’s Way to Townline Road

On Sunday, July 9 at 12:01 am, parking is restricted to one side only for: Centre Street South from Main Street to Rogers Road Cora Street East and West from Lorne Street to Brunel Road Duncan Street East and West Florence Street East and West from Lorne Street to Brunel Road Lansdowne Street West from Lorne Street to Centre Street South Mary Street East and West from Lorne Street to West Street South Minerva Street West from Lorne Street to Centre Street South Princess Street from West Street South to Brunel Road Rogers Road Town Line Road from Brunel Road to Hubbel Crescent Veterans Way Brunel Road



No parking signage will go up on Friday, July 7 but will only go into effect as of Sunday, July 9 at 12:01 am. Bylaw officers will be enforcing the no parking order.

For full event details, visit: www.ironman.com/im703-muskoka-course