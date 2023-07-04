Several Charges Laid After Traffic Stop In Highlands East

Bancroft OPP were called for a Traffic complaint by the public regarding a possible impaired driver on Highway 118 in the Municipality of Highlands East. The vehicle was located but attempted to flee from the officers.

The vehicle was located, and the driver fled the scene on foot. The OPP’s Canine Unit, assisted by the Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended the area to assist in the search and the driver was located and arrested.

Brick Wray Featherstone, 35 years of Cayuga Ontario was charged with:

· Flight from Peace Officer,

· Two counts of Fail to comply with release order,

· Fail to comply with Probation order,

· Seven counts of Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition,

· Eight counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking,

· Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking,

· Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of Trafficking,

· Seven counts of Possession of Firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order,

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000,

· Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm,

· Two counts of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose,

· Two counts of Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and,

· Four counts of Unauthorized Possession of a weapon.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired, call 9-1-1 and report it. You could save a life. For non-emergency calls, contact the OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122.