Heat warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Current details:

A multi-day heat event begins today.

Maximum temperatures:

29 to 33 degrees.

Minimum temperatures:

17 to 22 degrees.

Humidex:

37 to 42.

Timing:

Today through Thursday.

Discussion:

Areas near the lakes could be slightly cooler than regions further inland.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

