Orillia Resident Driving While Suspended And Impaired

On June 18, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an officer with the Wellington County OPP stopped a motor vehicle after receiving a notification from the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system while patrolling Wellington Road 26, Erin.

As a result of the investigation, Austin James Lyman, 28 years old of Orillia, has been charged with two counts of Driving while Suspended and with Operation while Impaired -B.A.C. (80 Plus). The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on July 7, 2023.