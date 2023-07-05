Canada’s Largest Vintage Boat Show Returns To Muskoka Wharf July 8

This year’s show promises a full slate of activities for visitors to the show. The Antique and Classic Boat Society Toronto (ACBS-Toronto) is excited be back in full operation with the 42nd show.

Show Chair Mike Gridley stated, “While last year’s show was extremely successful, we modified the show after the 2 year hiatus. For 2023 al the in water and land displays and activities are there for families to enjoy. As well this show is a judges show, which ensures we have the best of the best at the show.”

ACBS-Toronto will be making history at the show with the introduction of judging and awards for Classic Glass boats. While fiberglass boats have been part of the show for several years, ACBS-Toronto is pioneering judging for this class of boats.

The Gravenhurst venue is a true jewel to hold an in-water boat show and this year we are expecting a full house of vintage boats as well as attendance. This show clearly delivers some of the finest antique/vintage wooden and classic fibreglass beauties in the country and beyond. You can even catch the Boats in Motion, circling Muskoka Bay and enjoy a free ride in a vintage boat with our Ride Along Program.

One exciting new initiative planned for this year is a J-Craft water-ski show with vintage boats and skiers. And returning to the show is the Nautical Flea Market where boat owners can search for that elusive part for their vintage boat. Looking to buy a boat, then check out the Boats4sale area. And there’s something for everyone in Vendors Alley. Marvel at the beautifully restored Antique Outboard Motor Club display. Introduce your children to the vintage boat hobby in the ACBS Youth Tent and Kids & Classics Tent for model boat building, paddle carving and much, much more.

The show runs from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, July 9th. The show is free and a great event for the whole family. There is also free offsite parking and free shuttle buses.

Visit acbs.ca for more details.

Muskoka411 will be on location with Do Muskoka clothing, lots of free samples and giveaways.