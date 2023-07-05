OPP Marine Units In Muskoka Lay Several Charges Over The Long Weekend

The Muskoka OPP Marine Unit was busy over the 2023 Canada Day Long Weekend. Bracebridge and Huntsville marine operators spent endless hours on Lake Muskoka, Lake Rosseau, Lake Joseph, Lake of Bays and several other waterways.

The Muskoka Marine Unit conducted over 100 vessel checks with 36 violations under the Canada Shipping Act. Many of the violations stemmed from operators failing to have sufficient life jackets for all persons onboard during vessel inspections. Five operators were charged for failing to have their Pleasure Operator Card and one operator was charge for failing to have a spotter in their vessel while towing another person.

The warm summer weather on the Muskoka Lakes also led to 10 violations issued under the Liquor License Act for having open liquor onboard a vessel. Multiple warnings were also issued to remind all operators to check their safety equipment before hitting the water ways. Ontario Provincial Police will continue to patrol our waterways to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable summer.