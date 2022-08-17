Prescription Needed For Some Children’s Liquid Tylenol Says Sick Kids Hos[ital

Earlier this week, parents and caregivers at SickKids were informed of potential difficulties accessing liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen through a “Dear Caregiver” letter. Dear Caregiver letters are routinely distributed to patients and families to keep them up-to-date with clinical activities at the hospital that may affect them.

While some retail pharmacies may have adequate supply of these over-the-counter medications, other pharmacies may only have them available in large quantities that must be dispensed by a pharmacist. For this reason, the medication may require a prescription.

As a result, SickKids is reminding patients and families who visited the hospital and need a liquid form of pain or fever medication for at-home use to obtain a prescription from their SickKids care provider to help ensure access. The letter was not intended as a recommendation for the general public.

The letter also provided suggestions for the use of other forms of acetaminophen and ibuprofen but says these should only be used under the guidance of a health-care provider or pharmacist to ensure accurate dosage.

The health and safety of our patients is our top priority and we are monitoring the situation closely. If parents or caregivers have any questions, they should contact their health-care provider.