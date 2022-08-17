Lotto Max “Dream Bars”: Ice Cream Coming To Port Carling Aug. 20th

OLG teams up with Toronto-based Creamery X to develop unique ice cream bars flavoured like things millionaires can afford

LOTTO MAX Dream Bars, available at LOTTO MAX Dreamery pop-ups in Ontario this summer, include a scannable LOTTO MAX free play code.

100% of LOTTO MAX Dream Bars proceeds going to charity

Ontarians can now get a taste of the millionaire life with an exclusive ice cream bar! Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and LOTTO MAX have partnered with Toronto-based artisanal ice cream shop, Creamery X, and food scientists to create LOTTO MAX Dream Bars, unexpectedly luxurious, one-of-a-kind ice cream flavoured like things millionaires can afford such: Rare Oil Painting, Private Island, Designer Handbag and Grail Sneaker.

To develop each delicious yet unique LOTTO MAX Dream Bar flavour, OLG and Creamery X worked with leading food scientists at the University of Guelph to identify the exact flavour notes of each “dream item” and choose precise ingredients to map those flavours:

The Rare Oil Painting flavour tastes like a modern masterpiece that incorporates olive oil, fresh mid-tannins and a hint of oil paint;

The Private Island flavour includes delicious notes of seawater: salty, sandy and fresh with Pacific Ocean Konbu seaweed, rounded out with lingering hints of lychee and orange blossom, giving the taste of owning your own tropical island;

The Designer Handbag tastes like rich leather, tannins of smoky notes throughout and finishes with a vibrant floral note which one can find at designer boutiques;

The Grail Sneaker flavour has a distinct, fresh-out-of-the-box sneaker taste with hints of chocolate and even rubber.

The limited-edition LOTTO MAX Dream Bars are available only at LOTTO MAX Dreamery pop-ups happening in select locations across the province. Each LOTTO MAX Dream Bar purchase also comes with a scannable LOTTO MAX free play code. The millionaire lifestyle has never tasted so sweet!

“The LOTTO MAX Dreamery is a way for us to encourage Ontarians to dream to the max” said Kim Clark, VP Lottery & Customer Success at OLG. “With the return of festivals and concerts this summer, it’s the perfect time to give people a taste of winning big with these delicious, one-of-a-kind LOTTO MAX Dream Bars. We are especially proud to provide 100% of the proceeds made from LOTTO MAX Dream Bars sales to a very worthy charity, reflecting of our commitment to giving back to Ontario.”

To support OLG’s mission of reinvesting in the province to make communities stronger, we have partnered with Friends of Ruby. Based in Toronto, Friends of Ruby provides 2SLGBTQIA+ youth with a supportive community, drop-in services and programming, mental health counselling, case management, and housing. Friends of Ruby will receive 100% of the proceeds from LOTTO MAX Dream Bar sales.

Speaking to the partnership with OLG and LOTTO MAX, Creamery X co-founder Bonnie Gallant, said “Our brand is all about making bold flavours that you won’t find anywhere else, so when we were given the opportunity to partner with OLG to create these uniquely luxurious LOTTO MAX Dream Bars, we didn’t even think twice. These flavours truly taste like the millionaire lifestyles they were inspired by – while also being delicious! We can’t wait to hear what people think of this incredible sensory experience.”

LOTTO MAX Dream Bars will be available exclusively at LOTTO MAX Dreamery pop-ups across the GTA at the following event locations:

August 20 th : Port Carling , Muskoka

: , Muskoka August 27 th : Trinity Bellwoods Neighbourhood

: Trinity Bellwoods Neighbourhood September 9 th -11 th : Rolling Loud Music Festival at Echo Beach

-11 : Rolling Loud Music Festival at Echo Beach September 15 th & 16 th : King West Neighbourhood

& 16 : King West Neighbourhood September 21 st : Post Malone Concert outside the main entrance at Scotiabank Arena

: Post Malone Concert outside the main entrance at Scotiabank Arena With more Pop-Ups being announced soon!

The LOTTO MAX Dream Bars cost $5.00 CAD and include a scannable LOTTO MAX free play code redeemable at any OLG Retailer for your chance at winning the LOTTO MAX Jackpot. Consumers must be 18+ years of age to purchase a LOTTO MAX Dream Bar and redeem the LOTTO MAX free play ticket.