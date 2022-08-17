OPP Find Driver Passed Out At A Fast Food Drive Thru

Two motorists on area roadways learned the hard way over the weekend that mixing alcohol or drugs with driving your car, never ends well!

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report at 5:24 a.m. August 15, 2022, of a motorist passed out in the drive through of a Simcoe County Road 93, Midland fast food retailer. Investigators awoke the driver and entered a drinking and driving investigation resulting in Brendan Marchildon 31 years of Tay Township being criminally charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and further with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The OPP Communication Centre received a report at 7:50 p.m. August 13, 2022, of a possibly impaired driver trying to driveaway from a retail establishment on Lone Pine Road, Georgian Bay Township. A community member assisted police by maintaining the suspect and his vehicle within the parking lot until officers arrived. OPP investigators upon arrival spoke with the suspect driver and entered into an impaired by drug investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Christopher Therrien 38 years of Georgian Bay Township has been criminally charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and further with Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Heroin.

Both accused persons were released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date as well they both face 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.

During the August 11-15, 2022, time period officers conducted seven R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check stops at various locations checking 160 vehicles for signs of impairment.