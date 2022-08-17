Same Suspect Arrested Again For Thefts From Vehicles In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP is currently investigating multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Gravenhurst that have been occurring during the early morning hours during the past two weeks. The incident locations have been primarily in the core of the town between Muskoka Beach Road, Muskoka Road North, Winewood Avenue, Frasier Street, Louise Street and surrounding areas.

On August 13, 2022 police arrested and charged 32 year-old Randy Shanks of Gravenhurst, ON with Theft Under $5000 in relation to one such theft from August 2, 2022.

Police are asking that homeowners check their home surveillance cameras for possible evidence of people checking vehicle doors. Even if your vehicle was locked and therefore not entered, it is a valuable piece of information for the police to have and may lead to identifying the person(s) responsible.