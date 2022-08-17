Township Of Muskoka Lakes Seeking Public Input On 2023 Budget

The Township of Muskoka Lakes wants to hear from the community about priorities for the 2023 Municipal Budget. If you were building the Muskoka Lakes budget, what would your priorities be?

“Community engagement is an integral part of our annual budget planning process – listening and learning about the programs and services that matter most to those who live, play and work in our township is a priority for Council,” said Mayor Phil Harding. “We want to hear from as many people as possible to ensure we are prioritizing investments in areas that are important to them.”

The budget process involves confirming the services delivered, their costs and the resources (acquired through property taxes and fees and charges, etc.) required to fund them. Input from the community will help Council identify appropriate service levels which provide the best value for your tax dollars.

Members of the public are encouraged to view the 2023 Budget page on the Township’s community engagement platform at www.engagemuskokalakes.ca, and provide your thoughts and opinions today.

Public comment obtained during the consultation will be incorporated into staff comments for Council’s consideration.

The 2023 Budget Meeting Schedule will be announced in late fall, 2022.