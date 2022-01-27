Prepare For Lake Effect Snow With Accumulations Near 15 cm

Snow squall warning replaces snow squall watch for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Snow squalls likely into tonight.

What:

Lake effect snow with accumulations near 15 cm.

Reduced visibility from heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When:

This afternoon into tonight.

Discussion:

Snow squalls off Georgian Bay will move through the region late this afternoon and this evening. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour are possible with the heaviest snow squalls. The lake effect snow will move south of the area around midnight as winds become northerly in the wake of a sharp arctic cold front.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Weather advisory continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

What:

Lake effect snow with accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Reduced visibility from heavy snow and local blowing snow

When:

This afternoon into tonight.

Discussion:

Flurries off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay are forecast to become more widespread this afternoon. This evening, a particularly heavy band of snow, with peak snowfall rates up to 2 to 3 cm per hour, is forecast to develop and move southward across the region as a sharp arctic cold front moves through.

This band of snow will move south of the area overnight as winds become northerly in the wake of the cold front.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.