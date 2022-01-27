Some Areas Will Find Wind Chill Values Near -35 Tonight

Extremely cold wind chills return tonight.

Extreme cold warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

What:

Overnight lows from minus 22 to minus 28 in combination with northerly winds will lead to wind chill values near -35.

When:

Overnight and Friday morning.

Impacts:

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.