Help Locate A Missing Female From Huntsville

Huntsville OPP is searching for a missing person and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Missing is a 62-year-old, Catharine MacMahon from Huntsville.

Family has not had any contact with Catharine for over a week and are concerned for her well being.

Catharine is described as having a slim build and stands 5 ‘5″ tall, she weighs125 lbs, and has grey hair which cut short. Catharine often wears dark sun glasses.

If you have had any contact with Catharine or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-11122.