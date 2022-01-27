Muskoka Lakes 2022 Community Grant Program Now Open

The Township of Muskoka Lakes 2022 Community Grant Program is now open for applicants as part of the municipality’s continuing efforts to support the community. The Township recognizes the valued contributions being provided through the volunteer efforts of community organizations and agencies on behalf of citizens. Municipal grants demonstrate Council’s commitment to working with groups which provide these beneficial programs, services, events or projects to the community.

Community Grants provide modest levels of financial assistance to non-profit, community-based organizations that provide direct programs, services, activities, events or festivals which are not already provided by the Township and Council has deemed to be in the community’s interest as they would enrich the lives of members of the community.

Recognizing that Covid-19 safety guidelines and restrictions are likely to remain in place in some form well into 2022, the program will also support initiatives that can provide/operate programs, services, activities, events or festivals in a safe manner in accordance with Covid-19 public health measures. Such initiatives may include innovative and/or adaptive solutions to online platforms, digital services, etc. In addition, programs that meet identified community needs resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic will also be considered.

The program guidelines and application form, along with further information are accessible through the Township’s engagement platform www.engagemuskokalakes.ca. Applications can be submitted up to 4:00 p.m. on March 17th to be considered for potential funding.