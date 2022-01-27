COVID-19 Outbreak On RVH’s Cardiac Renal Unit Over

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on its Cardiac Renal unit over. The unit is once again open to transfers and new admissions as well as visitors, following RVH’s visitor policy and protocols.

Current outbreak status:

Dialysis – seven patients and two staff

Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit – three patients and three staff

Those units outbreak are closed to visitors. Enhanced cleaning continues, and all patients on the units are frequently tested, on droplet/contact precautions and being monitored closely as are staff and physicians.