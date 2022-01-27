$260K PetSmart Charities Of Canada Grant Moves Peterborough Animal Care Centre Closer To Completion

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and the Peterborough Humane Society (PHS) received a boost from PetSmart Charities of Canada towards the new Peterborough Animal Care Centre in the form of $260K in grant support.

This unique partnership will bring together three facilities under one roof. The 24,000 sq. ft. Peterborough Animal Care Centre will be home to the Peterborough Humane Society’s Adoption & Education Centre and Regional Spay and Neuter Clinic, as well as the Ontario SPCA Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre. Construction is well underway and slated to be completed at the end of 2022. Fundraising is ongoing and PetSmart Charites of Canada’s support moves both PHS and the Ontario SPCA even closer to their goal.

$75,000 of the grant will go towards the Ontario SPCA Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre. The Dog Rehabilitation Centre will be custom built to help dogs who need more support and individualized care than an animal centre can provide. It will contain a number of unique features, including a real family living room to help dogs practice living in a home environment.

“We are grateful to receive this grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada to help bring the Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre to reality,” says Dr. Stephanie Black, Chief Veterinary Officer with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Once complete, this centre will fill a critical and significant gap in current services by addressing the individualized needs of dogs most difficult to adopt.”

PHS will use grant funds to purchase medical equipment required for the regional high-volume spay/neuter clinic within the new centre. The Spay/Neuter Clinic (which will serve the public as well as other animal rescue organizations) will provide up to 25 surgeries a day, helping 5,000 pets and their families each year.

“PetSmart Charities of Canada has been a phenomenal partner on this journey to the new centre,” shares Shawn Morey, Executive Director at Peterborough Humane Society. “Their support brings us that much closer to being able to raise the bar in animal care in our community and beyond.”

PetSmart Charities of Canada has cumulatively contributed over $421,000 towards the innovative new animal care facility located at 1999 Technology Dr. in Peterborough.

“We recognize the need for accessible health and wellness services for pets, which is why we are excited that the new Animal Care Centre will help bring those services to the Peterborough community,” says Dani LaGiglia, Senior Community Grants Manager at PetSmart Charities of Canada. “Not only will the centre help more pets find homes, but it will help more pets receive the care they need to support their health and wellbeing.”

For more information, or to donate, visit www.ourpetproject.ca and ontariospca.ca./dogrehab