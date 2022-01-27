OPP Find Guns And Ammunition At A Huntsville Home

The Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged three individuals with criminal code offences as a result of a search warrant that was executed.

On January 27, 2022, Huntsville Detachment and the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed a search warrant at a home in Huntsville.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

– Remington .22 rifle

– Mass Arms 12 gauge shotgun.

– Twenty four 12 gauge shotgun shells

– Sixteen rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.

– black flip knife

In addition to the seizure, three persons have charged with the following:

Brandon Condrey, 29 years old, from Hamilton has been charged with:

Possession a firearm and ammunition while he was prohibited

Possess a firearm without being a holder of a licence

Did offer to transfer a firearms, to wit a rife and a shotgun

Possession firearms to wit a rifle and a shotgun or knowing that it was obtained by the commission in Canada of an offence contrary to Section 96(a) of the Criminal Code.

Possess a firearm, to wit a rifle and a shotgun knowing that he was not a holder of a licence

Probation order, fail without reasonable excuse to comply with such order, to wit possess a firearm and ammunition

Fail to comply with a condition of that undertaking

Fail to comply with a condition of that undertaking

Jason Gauvin, 32 years old, from Huntsville has been charged with:

Possess a firearm, to wit a rifle and a shotgun without being a holder of a licence

Possession firearms to wit a rifle and a shotgun or knowing that it was obtained by the commission in Canada of an offence

Kayle Macleod, 31 years old, from Armour Township has been charged with:

Possess a firearms, to wit a rifle and a shotgun without being the holder of a licence

Possession forearms to wit a rifle and a shotgun or knowing that it was obtained by the commission in Canada of an offence contrary to Section 96(a) of the Criminal Code.

At large on an undertaking, fail to comply with conditions of that undertaking

The three accused parties were held for a bail hearing on January 27, 2022 and remanded into custody.

Brandon Condrey is next scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka Court on, January 31, 2022, to answer to his charges.

Jason Gauvin is next scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka Court on, January 28, 2022, to answer to his charges.

Kayle Macleod is next scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka Court on, January 28, 2022, to answer to her charges.