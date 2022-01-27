OPP Find Guns And Ammunition At A Huntsville Home

The Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged three individuals with criminal code offences as a result of a search warrant that was executed.
On January 27, 2022, Huntsville Detachment and the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed a search warrant at a home in Huntsville.
As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:
– Remington .22 rifle
– Mass Arms 12 gauge shotgun.
– Twenty four 12 gauge shotgun shells
– Sixteen rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.
– black flip knife
In addition to the seizure, three persons have charged with the following:
Brandon Condrey, 29 years old, from Hamilton has been charged with:
Possession a firearm and ammunition while he was prohibited
Possess a firearm without being a holder of a licence
Did offer to transfer a firearms, to wit a rife and a shotgun
Possession firearms to wit a rifle and a shotgun or knowing that it was obtained by the commission in Canada of an offence contrary to Section 96(a) of the Criminal Code.
Possess a firearm, to wit a rifle and a shotgun knowing that he was not a holder of a licence
Probation order, fail without reasonable excuse to comply with such order, to wit possess a firearm and ammunition
Fail to comply with a condition of that undertaking
Fail to comply with a condition of that undertaking
Jason Gauvin, 32 years old, from Huntsville has been charged with:
Possess a firearm, to wit a rifle and a shotgun without being a holder of a licence
Possession firearms to wit a rifle and a shotgun or knowing that it was obtained by the commission in Canada of an offence
Kayle Macleod, 31 years old, from Armour Township has been charged with:
Possess a firearms, to wit a rifle and a shotgun without being the holder of a licence
Possession forearms to wit a rifle and a shotgun or knowing that it was obtained by the commission in Canada of an offence contrary to Section 96(a) of the Criminal Code.
At large on an undertaking, fail to comply with conditions of that undertaking
The three accused parties were held for a bail hearing on January 27, 2022 and remanded into custody.
Brandon Condrey is next scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka Court on, January 31, 2022, to answer to his charges.
Jason Gauvin is next scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka Court on, January 28, 2022, to answer to his charges.
Kayle Macleod is next scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka Court on, January 28, 2022, to answer to her charges.