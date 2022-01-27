Bell Let’s Talk Day 2022 Sets New Record With 164,298,820 Messages Of Support

164,298,820 messages of support; 3.2% increase year over year

47,819,868 social media interactions

$8,214,941 in new mental health funding by Bell

“Wow. Once again, I’m inspired by the response from Canadians across the country and people around the world, who take part in Bell Let’s Talk Day to raise awareness around mental health. Thank you for joining us in the conversation and let’s continue to talk, listen and be there – today and every day. On behalf of the Bell team, thank you for your incredible support and in making a difference for people living with mental illness.”

– Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE

“What an amazing day for mental health! I’d like to thank you for joining the conversation, driving Bell’s donations to Canadian mental health and building momentum to ensure that mental health remains a high priority. Keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for each other are simple but powerful actions we can all take every day as we work hard as a nation to help create a Canada where everyone can get the mental health support they need.”

– Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk

Leaders supporting mental health

Leaders and influencers in Canada and around the world also joined the conversation, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Team Canada, Celine Dion, Chris Hadfield, Alessia Cara, Miss Harvey, federal, provincial and territorial leaders across all parties, local leaders, sports teams, associations and athletes, government departments, the Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, major Canadian corporations, healthcare leaders, unions, students and educators, entertainers and celebrities, as well as hundreds of Bell Let’s Talk partners around the country.

Thanks to the Bell Let’s Talk team!

Our thanks to the Bell Let’s Talk team for sharing their personal stories, including the Friends of Bell Let’s Talk and our Bell Let’s Talk spokespeople Clara Hughes, Michael Landsberg, Howie Mandel, Mary Walsh, Stefie Shock, Michel Mpambara, Marie-Soleil Dion and Étienne Boulay, our community ambassadors pro golfer Andrew Jensen, CFL veteran Shea Emry, actress Jessica Holmes, musician Florence K, actress Véronique Bannon, and author and media personality Joanie Gonthier.

Bell Let’s Talk Day virtual events around the country

With COVID-19 restrictions in many communities across the country, people participated in virtual events to share their messages of support. More than 200 universities and colleges took part in this year’s Bell Let’s Talk Campus Campaign, featuring a digital toolkit to help post-secondary institutions engage safely with students across the country.

All around Canada, communities and partners raised the Bell Let’s Talk flag including Canadian Armed Forces members at CFS Alert near the North Pole and sailors onboard the deployed HMCS Montréal (and other military units and individuals across the country).

New Bell Let’s Talk projects

Leading up to Bell Let’s Talk Day 2022 almost $8 million in funding for mental health projects was announced or awarded:

$4 million awarded for research projects from the Bell Let’s Talk-Brain Canada Mental Health Research Program, to address gaps in mental health care due to COVID- 19

awarded for research projects from the Bell Let’s Talk-Brain Canada Mental Health Research Program, to address gaps in mental health care due to COVID- 19 $1.5 million from the Bell-Graham-Boeckh Foundation Partnership in support of Foundry to transform youth mental health in BC and across the country

from the Bell-Graham-Boeckh Foundation Partnership in support of Foundry to transform youth mental health in BC and across the country $1 million in funding from the Bell Let’s Talk Post-Secondary Fund to support 16 colleges, universities and cégeps in implementing the National Standard of Canada for Mental Health and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students

in funding from the Bell Let’s Talk Post-Secondary Fund to support 16 colleges, universities and cégeps in implementing the National Standard of Canada for Mental Health and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students $600,000 in grants from the Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund to 6 organizations supporting the mental health and well-being of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities in Canada

in grants from the Bell Let’s Talk Diversity Fund to 6 organizations supporting the mental health and well-being of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities in A $370,000 donation, in partnership with the Government of Yukon and Northwestel, to Strongest Families Institute to support child, youth and adult mental health in Yukon

donation, in partnership with the Government of and Northwestel, to Strongest Families Institute to support child, youth and adult mental health in A $250,000 partnership with the Canadian Red Cross to enhance access to crisis support for people living with mental health challenges in Indigenous communities with the expansion of the Friendly Calls program

partnership with the Canadian Red Cross to enhance access to crisis support for people living with mental health challenges in Indigenous communities with the expansion of the Friendly Calls program A $250,000 donation to Fondation CERVO to purchase a 2nd neuromodulation device to improve access to mental health care for Quebecers.

The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund

The $2 million Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund, which supports local mental health charities throughout Canada, is now open for applications. Registered charities are invited to apply for a grant of up to $25,000. Since 2011, the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund has supported almost 900 local and grassroots mental health organizations all across the country. To apply for funding, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.